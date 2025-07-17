CAFE puzzle: Tailpipes must not get to wag India’s car market

CAFE norms were invented in the West after the 1970s’ oil shocks to restrain fuel use. Instead of specifying a fuel efficiency target for each car model, it set an average for all cars made by each maker—the ‘Corporate Average’ bit. Over time, they evolved to cover emissions and various countries adopted them, including India. An automaker’s CAFE goal is set as follows: the industry-wide target multiplied by the average kerb weight of all types of vehicles rolled out, divided by the industry’s average kerb weight. The ratio of a company’s average kerb weight to the industry’s is the key variable here.