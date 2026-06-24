Mobility story: how India's bottom 10% in 2011-12 moved up on household consumption

For years, India’s poverty debate has been stuck in familiar grooves: contests over the methodology for updation of poverty lines and extrapolations from outdated surveys. After 2011-12, the country had no official consumption survey to anchor our public debate. The release of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24 finally broke that stalemate.
When 2011-12 monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) thresholds are brought to 2023-24 prices, the real consumption level that once defined India’s bottom 10% now applies to less than 0.5% of the population. This is important, for it tells us that the base level of our consumption pyramid has significantly risen.
The bottom tail has vanished: Let’s begin with a simple question: How many people today consume at the same real level as the poorest 10% did in 2011–12? Using the consumer price index (CPI) to take older thresholds to 2023-24 prices, the 2011-12 rural bottom 10% MPCE of ₹710 becomes about ₹1,331 today; the urban threshold of ₹983 becomes about ₹1,804.