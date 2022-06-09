Moderation’s broken but this isn’t the way to fix it

These are red flags. State oversight of moderation could open the doors for overreach and censorship, even if not all such tussles are likely to be about free speech. For better or worse, social media is a big part of our noisy public square online. A state-appointed entity judging which posts are kosher could push us down a slippery slope. The record of our political class, across party lines, inspires little confidence. A range of ruses, from national interests to fake news, have been used to go after tweets, hashtags, posts and even imaginary “toolkits". There is also something wrong about governments getting into speech moderation. Many of last year’s IT Rules were legally challenged and both the Bombay and Madras high courts have stayed provisions that asked digital news companies to comply with a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism headed by the government; these rules were found to violate the right to freedom of expression and were rejected as an attempt to “control the media". Yet, it is also clear that platforms cannot expect to get away with opaque and arbitrary line calls on what’s okay and what isn’t. Given the overload, a large portion of these are being made by algorithms that run in a context vacuum. The aggrieved can go to court, of course, but our judiciary can hardly handle its offline burden of cases.