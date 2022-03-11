Modern 5G auctions need more than just a lower reserve price

India’s political economy would not permit assigning spectrum to operators based on what is called a beauty contest, in which the government, the beholder, determines the suitability, or beauty, of an operator to be in the business of offering telecom services. So, some non-arbitrary method of allocating spectrum among alternate claimants has to be found. It would be ideal if a mechanism could be found, that both maximizes the revenue for the government from spectrum auctions and, at the same time, reduces or eliminates upfront payments for a 30-year lease of spectrum. Such a mechanism would be for something in the spectrum equivalent to the aircraft sale and lease-back model in the airliner business. The airlines do not own the planes, they lease them from financial firms that own the aircraft.