Parenting GenZ: An exercise in exasperation that can’t be given up
The gap between children’s online lives and actual presence at home has widened so much that parents who try to take remedial steps often feel like strangers in their own homes. Yet, an effort to guide instead of please might be the only true act of love there is.
Being a parent today feels like stepping into a job no one prepared you for, with rules that change every day and expectations that are sky-high yet hard to pin down. Ask any parent raising a GenZ or GenAlpha child, and they will tell you the same thing—it has never been more complicated. Not because children are bad. Not because parents do not care. But because the world around them has changed so much and so quickly that old approaches no longer work and the new ones are dicey.