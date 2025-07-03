Parenting GenZ: An exercise in exasperation that can’t be given up

It is easy to say that children today are more sensitive, more expressive and more tuned in to their inner lives. All of that is true, and in many ways, it is a good thing. But sensitivity without resilience makes for a fragile foundation. Parenting must build both. And the stakes are not just personal. How we parent today will shape the kind of colleagues, citizens and leaders we live and work with tomorrow. If you worry that your strength as a parent is being mistaken for severity, and if you sometimes weep in the dark because your children do not see your love the way you hoped they would, you are not failing.