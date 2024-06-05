Modi 3.0 could establish Indian leadership in climate resilience
Summary
- While India's commitment to inclusive growth, poverty eradication and environmental sustainability remains unwavering, Modi’s Panchamrit vision and policy interventions lay down a clear path to sustainable development.
As India looks set for a third Lok Sabha term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is poised to solidify its status as a global climate leader. India’s rising role in global environmental stewardship will be driven by the PM’s visionary ‘Panchamrit’ strategy. This initiative, combined with India’s impressive climate action, can set a benchmark for the world in sustainable development and innovative solutions.