Modi 3.0 or NDA 2.0: Whose imprint does this budget have?
Summary
- Barring a few sops for allies, its policy priorities suggest no change in the government’s approach.
The question on everyone’s mind has been whether India’s new government would work as a Modi 3.0 administration (third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi) or an NDA 2.0 one (the coalition’s second run, its first being under A.B. Vajpayee from 1998 to 2004). The difference expected is in the government’s sociopolitical conduct. It is also relevant from a socioeconomic perspective.