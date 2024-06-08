Modi 3.0: The return of the coalition. And maybe the Planning Commission?
Summary
- Central-state financial relations may need to be redrawn, more so because BJP lacks the political mandate to push back.
- The absence of the Planning Commission, which acted as an intermediary between the states and the ministry, is a serious weakness Modi will have to contend with in his third term.
Having failed to secure enough seats for a clear majority, it was imperative for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reach out to its alliance partners. And within hours of doing so, reports emerged detailing the partners' demands, particularly concerning cabinet berths.