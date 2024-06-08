Modi 3.0: The return of the coalition. And maybe the Planning Commission?

The tooth-less Niti Aayog is ill-equipped for this role. It examines policy issues referred to by the different ministries or engages in suo moto in the manner of a research-oriented think tank. Its mandate does not allow it to engage in Centre-state financial issues. It does not write out any cheques, nor does it monitor spending by any government agency much less a state government. Those roles are diffused among the various central government ministries. As a result, if the states have to engage with the Centre, their options are heavily limited in the post-Planning Commission decade.