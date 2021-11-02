Modi articulated the Global South’s position at CoP-26

Modi’s blunt statement that “the promises made till date regarding climate finance have proved to be hollow", and his exhortation that “developed countries provide climate finance of $1 trillion at the earliest", echoed concerns of the G77 group of developing countries. South Africa, which coordinates closely with India, has estimated that more than $750 billion per annum is owed by the Global North to poorer countries for quicker transitions to clean energy-based development. According to The Wall Street Journal, public-cum-private climate finance from North to South has never exceeded $75 billion in any year between 2013 and 2019. Even the modest goal of $100 billion climate finance per annum that was mooted in Copenhagen in 2009 has not been fulfilled. Modi’s remark that “countries which do not live up to their promises made on climate finance must be pressured too" brought home the frustration that there has been too much emphasis in Western discourse and negotiation stances on more ambitious future carbon emission cuts and not enough on keeping past promises on climate finance and redressing historical climate injustice.