Modi's bold taxation reform for nation building

The efforts towards reforming the tax administration started a few years ago with the introduction of e-assessments conducted over email and through a portal. These were done by the jurisdictional tax authority and the identity of the officer was known to the taxpayer. The new FAS, launched in 2019, goes a step further by using artificial intelligence for automated, randomised allocation of cases such that the identity of the tax official is not known to the taxpayer. It completely changes the traditional concept of territorial jurisdiction and makes it dynamic, so that an assessment of a taxpayer based in Mumbai can be concluded anonymously by a tax authority based in Kolkata. This is a novel mechanism not found in any of the known jurisdictions and can become a global benchmark for compliance verification. Together with faceless appeals, to be introduced from 25 September, the new system truly changes the taxpayers’ experience.