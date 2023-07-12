The year 2023 marks an important and significant milestone for Indo-French relations as both countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, which was signed in 1998. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France on 14 July, where he will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day parade. France rarely invites a partner country on Bastille Day, making this visit particularly exceptional. A 240-member contingent from the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will march alongside their French counterparts on the Champs Elysées. Indian Air Force Rafale jets will also perform a fly-past with French Rafales during the ceremony. This participation will demonstrate the strength of the partnership between India and France.

Modi’s upcoming visit to France will be his third since 2019. An essential aspect of this trip will be to renew the bilateral strategic partnership and draft a roadmap for the next 25 years. It encompasses various sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation, climate change, education and cultural exchange. Alongside France’s position as a leading partner in India’s defence industry, both countries share a common vision in the Indo-Pacific region and the global fight against terror and cybercrime.

In terms of trade and investment, bilateral trade between India and France surpassed the €15 billion mark for the first time in 2022, exceeding the 2025 objective set during President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to India in 2018. Trade ties have also been boosted by Air India’s recent order of around 250 aircraft from Airbus, followed by Indigo’s record order of 500 A320 planes from the same supplier, which is owned by a European aeronautical and space agency in which France has a significant stake.

Ongoing negotiations between India and the EU for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will play a significant role in enhancing trade between the two countries. Multiple rounds of negotiation have taken place to explore avenues for reduced import barriers, enhanced investment protection and the recognition of geographical indications. Such a wide-ranging trade pact will significantly boost bilateral trade and investment between India and the EU.

French companies have made substantial investments in India, with over 700 of them operating across various sectors and contributing to 400,000 jobs. France is one of India’s top foreign investors, with a total stock of €11 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI). Given India’s rapid economic growth, digitization, rising middle class and availability of talent, the country represents a high-priority market for French companies. Also, India’s emergence as a manufacturing and supply hub offers an attractive alternative to China.

While major French groups already have a presence in India, small and mid-sized companies are increasingly establishing operations in the country through direct investment or acquisitions. Acquisitions serve as a strategic approach for companies to gain market share, acquire talent and expand in the Indian market.

French investments in India are focused on the defence and aerospace sectors, with companies such as Airbus, Safran, Thales, Dassault Aviation and Naval Group playing significant roles. Other recent investments include those by TotalEnergies, which has invested over $3 billion to support India’s energy transition, and by Schneider Electric, which acquired L&T’s electricals and automation business for $2 billion. The Paris Airport group also acquired a 49% stake worth about $1 billion in the Indian airport operator GMR Airports.

A reason why India is an attractive business destination is its large talent pool. French IT services company Capgemini employs close to 200,000 people in India, making it the largest French employer here. Indian leaders are increasingly assuming top positions in large French corporations, highlighting Indian talent.

France is actively engaged in India’s ‘Make in India’ programme, contributing significantly to our infrastructure development. As India explores opportunities to develop supply chains, French companies are looking at the country as an important hub. L’Oréal operates two manufacturing units in Pune and Baddi, catering to domestic demand. Global transport company Alstom is building a local supply chain to facilitate product delivery; it currently operates six industrial units, multiple engineering centres and two depots, with global exports in mind.

Some French companies also serve as Indian government partners. Idemia, a prominent French identity technology firm, is a partner of the government’s Jan Dhan Yojana and Aadhaar programmes and has recently implemented facial recognition technology in DigiYatra, a tech initiative by India’s ministry of civil aviation to enhance the travel experience of air passengers.

Around 200 Indian companies have invested in France across the automotive, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT and other sectors. Recently, Biocon acquired an American company Viatris and now has three manufacturing units in France.

The Indo-French partnership has flourished over the past 25 years, with deepening ties across various sectors. The anniversary celebrations and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France underscore the significance of this partnership and the joint commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations in the coming years.

Payal S. Kanwar is director general, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry