Modi’s Bastille Day visit to Paris will symbolize plenty

The year 2023 marks an important and significant milestone for Indo-French relations as both countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, which was signed in 1998. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France on 14 July, where he will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day parade. France rarely invites a partner country on Bastille Day, making this visit particularly exceptional. A 240-member contingent from the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will march alongside their French counterparts on the Champs Elysées. Indian Air Force Rafale jets will also perform a fly-past with French Rafales during the ceremony. This participation will demonstrate the strength of the partnership between India and France.

