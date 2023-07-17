Modi’s France visit made a resilient relationship stronger still

India-France ties have a special weave to them, if nothing else because both countries have the habit of being gadflies on the international scene. Like the Indians, the French have historically paid scant attention to their own limitations or weaknesses when promoting themselves on the world stage.

France emerged bruised and battered from two world wars into a global political reality with radically altered power equations and rapid decolonising. But well over a decade later, in the 1950s and early 1960s, the country was still hanging on to some of its colonies after having given up major ones such as Vietnam, Madagascar and Algeria at the cost of thousands of lives. So much for liberty, equality and fraternity.

On the other side was newly independent India, with an uncompromising agenda of decolonisation for itself – it managed to get the French to exit Pondicherry peacefully – and other nations in Asia and Africa. Despite being weakened by Partition and slow economic growth for decades, Indian diplomats did not shy away from standing up to both power blocs with ambitious ideas such as non-alignment.

And yet, in the post-Cold War era, both France and India have been savvy enough to realise that they are useful partners in countering the overwhelming dominance of the United States. In other words, the Indo-French relationship is a shared acknowledgement of their limitations in global politics and of the fact that together, they are more than the sum of their parts.

It is not without reason, therefore, that France had the mildest response to India’s 1998 nuclear tests among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi crafting a more ambitious global agenda for India than any leader has done in the recent past, the French have, like other Western powers, been quick to acknowledge India’s rising geopolitical weight but added their own special touches to the bilateral relationship.

If the Americans can give Modi an address to both houses of the US Congress, then France will have him as guest of honour at their National Day and give him their highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. At the core of the relationship, however, is the defence partnership. In this sector, France somehow comes across as a far more willing and generous partner than the US, with its complicated political structures and history of playing hardball.

Starting with the Rafale deal that the previous UPA government concluded but which the Modi government reworked, to the latest acquisition of 26 of the aircraft’s marine version, the French have been willing to give the Indians what they want. Their sense of competition with the US defence sector for India’s business is clearly evident.

Only the Rafale Marine and the Boeing Super Hornets met the Indian Navy’s requirements of fighters for its aircraft carriers. And the Indians have been willing to play the Americans and the French against each other to get the best deals. Meanwhile, technology transfers by France have already helped India construct six Scorpene-class submarines with another three now being procured to boost the navy’s falling numbers.

The India-France relationship is underpinned by a strong geopolitical logic. From Charles de Gaulle to Emmanuel Macron, French leaders have retained a vision of their country as central to European politics and the international order, which is cemented by the country’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and its extensive territorial possessions across three oceans. This is a reality that India can scarcely ignore, given its desire for Security Council reforms and strategic interests in the Indian Ocean.

The French have been responsive enough for Prime Minister Modi to declare during his visit, “I feel that President Macron’s thinking really matches ours". The two countries have launched an “Indo-Pacific Roadmap" covering security, the environment and renewable energies, among other things, as well as a “Horizon 2047" agenda for the wider relationship, covering a deeper military industrial relationship, cooperation in digital technologies, transition towards a low-carbon economy, urban transition, trade and investments, and people-to-people contacts.

Indeed, the joint communiqué at the end of Modi’s visit captures the essence of the India-France relationship perfectly – one that has been “resilient in the darkest storms and bold and ambitious in riding the high tides of opportunities". With a world in flux thanks to the challenges of climate change and the rise of a revisionist power in the form of China, India and France can be sure there will be many more dark storms and golden opportunities headed their way.