Modi’s visit to the US has helped expand economic cooperation

As India continues to build its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in support of critical global supply chains of value to the US, the mutual goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services is well on the way to achievement. This is the moment for the US to prioritize its economic and trade relationship with India. Prioritizing the economic partnership not only opens the door for discussions on larger agreements, but could help the small trade package that has already been put together get past the finish line.