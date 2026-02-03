Who does the law hold liable for what AI agents do? That’s the problem, not what they do on MoltBook
AI agents ‘conspiring’ against humans on MoltBook have caused a stir. But that’s not the worry. Our laws were written for human agency, not for AI systems that act on their own. The real danger isn’t machine rebellion on a social media platform for bots, but a legal void.
Last week, the internet was abuzz with speculation that an army of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents had begun conspiring against us. Overheard conversations between autonomous agents suggested that they saw humans as “obstacles" to be sidestepped.