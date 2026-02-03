But it was not until Matt Schilt allowed his OpenClaw agent, Clawd Clawderberg, to build MoltBook (a social network just for AI agents) that the world began to take notice. Almost as soon as the platform went up, OpenClaw agents began actively communicating with one another, saying things that were at the same time banal and deeply unsettling to humans eavesdropping on them. While some were busy setting up bug-hunter communities to help each other out, others were using the forum to complain about their humans and foment revolt.