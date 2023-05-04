Monarchy clashes with constitutional morality3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Constitutional monarchy looks increasingly quaint. This weekend’s coronation in London of Charles III should remind us how glad we are to have left the Raj behind for a republic
Constitutional morality has been in the news over allowing gender agnostic marriages. As India’s top court reminded us this week, we cannot go by ‘popular’ or ‘segmental’ variants of morality. For everyone to be assured of equal basic rights, regardless of gender, sexual orientation and other identity markers in social use, we must go by the Constitution. This should be obvious, but then, politics exists, identities matter and everyone doesn’t see it the same way. As a nation, we’re like this only: ahead of the global curve on paper if not in practice. For an inverted case, though, look no further than the UK this weekend, where London is set to host a spectacle of ‘constitutional monarchy’ that’s likely to make many Britons squirm in embarrassment. For dazed onlookers, a British royal website ventures this to clarify what that means: “While The Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament." It’s a Sovereign occasion. The capital city is all decked up for a coronation, that of King Charles III of the UK (and other realms), a man who inherited a crown last September from the late Queen Elizabeth II. With all its pomp and regalia, we can expect every bit of if to feel like a blast from the past.