Constitutional morality has been in the news over allowing gender agnostic marriages. As India’s top court reminded us this week, we cannot go by ‘popular’ or ‘segmental’ variants of morality. For everyone to be assured of equal basic rights, regardless of gender, sexual orientation and other identity markers in social use, we must go by the Constitution. This should be obvious, but then, politics exists, identities matter and everyone doesn’t see it the same way. As a nation, we’re like this only: ahead of the global curve on paper if not in practice. For an inverted case, though, look no further than the UK this weekend, where London is set to host a spectacle of ‘constitutional monarchy’ that’s likely to make many Britons squirm in embarrassment. For dazed onlookers, a British royal website ventures this to clarify what that means: “While The Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament." It’s a Sovereign occasion. The capital city is all decked up for a coronation, that of King Charles III of the UK (and other realms), a man who inherited a crown last September from the late Queen Elizabeth II. With all its pomp and regalia, we can expect every bit of if to feel like a blast from the past.

While the ceremony due in Westminster Abbey is likely to feature references to divinity, whose special favour has long been seen as a key credential for achieving such majesty, the new majesty’s thanks is due mostly to human lapses. The UK, for example, does not have a constitution codified as a single document that can be scanned at one go. Had that been done, it would all have to square up and make sense, a basic structure may have taken shape around basic rights, and the conferring of public authority by virtue of genes—even as a reality show of play power—might have stumbled on an equality memo from the Age of Reason. If everyone has equal rights, how can anyone be king? This question has been raised often enough even in the English language. Indeed, in Thomas Paine’s 1776 call-out that openly stirred Americans to break free of British rule, Common Sense, it’s monarchy that’s held up for folks to thumb their noses at. In this paradigm, anyone claiming a divine right to rule is either badly deluded or playing a con game. Maybe it helped having King George III on the throne back then, subject of the Bafta award winning movie The Madness of King George, but there’s little doubt that the US took a good decision by declaring itself free that summer as a republic. Under this system, someone can have greater privileges than others, as the US president has, but only so long as everyone has equal access to such a post. This logic lends the US rulebook its coherence. Likewise, ours.

While a royal do in the UK has almost no relevance for us, it could cue some reflection on how lucky we are to have left the British Raj three quarters of a century behind. We fought for our freedom with words, not weapons, as rallied by a leader who said it “would be a good idea" when asked what he made of Western Civilization, and adopted a rulebook which eye-roll-inducers like the rule of royalty (rather than law) would sweat to get past even as part of a costume drama. Alas, we do not deserve to inflate our chests in pride either, given India’s yawning gap between theory and praxis. An stale air of ‘keep calm and carry on’ has kept many of our rigidities in place too. It’s why we need Constitutional morality.