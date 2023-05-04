Monarchy clashes with constitutional morality

While the ceremony due in Westminster Abbey is likely to feature references to divinity, whose special favour has long been seen as a key credential for achieving such majesty, the new majesty’s thanks is due mostly to human lapses. The UK, for example, does not have a constitution codified as a single document that can be scanned at one go. Had that been done, it would all have to square up and make sense, a basic structure may have taken shape around basic rights, and the conferring of public authority by virtue of genes—even as a reality show of play power—might have stumbled on an equality memo from the Age of Reason. If everyone has equal rights, how can anyone be king? This question has been raised often enough even in the English language. Indeed, in Thomas Paine’s 1776 call-out that openly stirred Americans to break free of British rule, Common Sense, it’s monarchy that’s held up for folks to thumb their noses at. In this paradigm, anyone claiming a divine right to rule is either badly deluded or playing a con game. Maybe it helped having King George III on the throne back then, subject of the Bafta award winning movie The Madness of King George, but there’s little doubt that the US took a good decision by declaring itself free that summer as a republic. Under this system, someone can have greater privileges than others, as the US president has, but only so long as everyone has equal access to such a post. This logic lends the US rulebook its coherence. Likewise, ours.