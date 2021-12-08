Monetary Policy Committee fails to read the signals right… Again!

You’ve seen our policy adapt, and you’ll see it continue to adapt." That was US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, testifying before US lawmakers in the first week of December. Stating it was time to stop describing inflation as “transitory", partly due to differences over what that term means, and to underscore greater humility in forecasting, Powell elaborated, “Almost all forecasters do expect that inflation will be coming down meaningfully in the second half of next year." But, “the point is we can’t act as though we’re sure of that."

If only our own Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken a leaf out of the Fed’s book! What we saw, instead, was a singular unwillingness to adapt, and, dare I say it, lack of humility. The governor’s statement at the conclusion of the three-day meet of its Monetary Policy Committee on 8 December 2021 is simply more of the same—an unchanged policy rate and an unchanged (accommodative) stance.

For the ninth time in a row! Never mind that in the period since May 2020, when the repo rate was first cut to 4%, growth has steadily recovered (latest gross domestic product numbers released by the National Statistical Office for the second quarter of the current fiscal show growth at a five-quarter high of 8.4%).

Meanwhile inflation has trended up. Average inflation in the last fiscal was 6.2%, above RBI’s target range of 4-6%. In the 22 months since January 2020, it was near the lower end of the range on just one occasion, in January 2021, while it was above 6% in 12 of those 22 months. Latest numbers (October 2021) show wholesale price inflation at 12.54% and though retail inflation is a seemingly more comfortable 4.5%, this is largely a consequence of the high base effect, i.e. high inflation in October 2020, that is likely to wear off after December this year.

Add to that rising commodity prices, especially oil prices, as well as rising global inflation, and the portents are ominous. Most important of all, the world over, policymakers are realizing that the limits of easy monetary policy have been reached and further easing is like pushing on a string.

The growth-inflation trade-off is not new. It is also one of the most severely contested in modern economics. Any decision to prioritize one over the other must, therefore, be based on sound theoretical/empirical models and backed, critically, by sound judgement. In the Indian context, this critical element of judgement seems to be missing.

Consider: By the governor’s own admission, “The prospects for economic activity are steadily improving, including for contact-intensive services that were hit hard by the pandemic." “Conditions for a revival of investment activity are also falling into place. The production of capital goods remained above the pre-pandemic level for the third month in a row during September, while imports of capital goods increased by double digits during October for the eighth consecutive month." Further, “Recovery of the Indian economy is gaining traction…. All components of GDP registered y-o-y growth, with exports and imports strongly surpassing their pre-covid levels."

Yet, according to him, that recovery is not yet strong enough, underscoring the “vital importance of continued policy support for a durable and broad-based recovery". What is durable? What is broad-based? The MPC statement is silent on both counts. Growth is up five quarters in a row. As for being broad based, all sectors have recorded growth for two successive quarters.

In such a scenario, should we, can we, afford to wait for growth signals to become “solidly entrenched"? Especially when all available signals suggest inflation expectations (and inflation) are getting entrenched as well?

The governor admits as much. “The persistence of high core inflation (i.e., CPI inflation excluding food and fuel) since June 2020 is an area of policy concern in view of input cost pressures that could rapidly be transmitted to retail inflation as demand strengthens." He adds, “Price pressures may persist in the immediate term."

This explains why many central banks around the world, including in BRIC economies like Brazil, Russia and South Africa (the latter for the first time in three years and with Omicron raging), have done a course correction. The International Monetary Fund has joined the bandwagon with a warning. “Emerging markets," it says, “could face potentially challenging spillovers if tightening by advanced economies causes capital outflows and exchange rate pressures that could require them to tighten even more."

Ironically, even as Governor Das was vouchsafing for the recovery, at the press conference following the release of the Monetary Policy Statement, his deputy in charge of monetary policy Michael Patra described growth as “really weak" and in “need of a lot of support"! Really? “The output gap," he added, “is very wide and may take several years to close." Never mind that at the best of times, the ‘output gap’ is incredibly hard to measure. Few economists would stick their necks out on that, especially in times of such uncertainty. Any effort to tackle inflation, said Patra, entails some sacrifice of growth.

The implication is clear: Faced with a choice between rising prices and growth, RBI and the MPC opted for the latter, ignoring warning signals. Never mind that continued support for growth at this juncture is likely to trigger higher inflation. Never mind that India cannot hope to be an outlier in a world where inflation is the overriding concern. And most important, forgetting that inflation is a regressive tax. The unkindest cut of all!

Mythili Bhusnurmath is senior advisor, National Council of Applied Economic Research, and a former central banker.

