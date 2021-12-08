Monetary Policy Committee fails to read the signals right… Again!

Ironically, even as Governor Das was vouchsafing for the recovery, at the press conference following the release of the Monetary Policy Statement, his deputy in charge of monetary policy Michael Patra described growth as “really weak" and in “need of a lot of support"! Really? “The output gap," he added, “is very wide and may take several years to close." Never mind that at the best of times, the ‘output gap’ is incredibly hard to measure. Few economists would stick their necks out on that, especially in times of such uncertainty. Any effort to tackle inflation, said Patra, entails some sacrifice of growth.

