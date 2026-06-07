This month's monetary policy committee meeting glared out for being at odds with ground realities

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” So said 19th century Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana in The Life of Reason.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” So said 19th century Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana in The Life of Reason.
Fast forward to the 21st century; to former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor D. Subbarao. In a piece penned for The Hindustan Times (19 May), Subbarao warned against trying a replay of the measures adopted during the taper tantrum of 2013.
Fast forward to the 21st century; to former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor D. Subbarao. In a piece penned for The Hindustan Times (19 May), Subbarao warned against trying a replay of the measures adopted during the taper tantrum of 2013.
He pointed out that the rupee has “been under pressure for the past several years because of persistent capital outflows driven by both push and pull factors.”
The latest bout of weakness might have a specific trigger: the war in West Asia and prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But it is symptomatic of an underlying macro imbalance. To try and replay the copybook of the past is naïve, if not downright dangerous.
To quote Subbarao again, “The global context has changed dramatically. In 2013, the world was awash with liquidity and interest rates in advanced economies were near zero. Today, liquidity is tight and global interest rates are elevated. Any non-resident Indian (NRI) bond issue now would carry a significantly higher cost. In addition, banks would need to hedge the currency risk, and the cost of that hedge would ultimately have to be borne on the combined balance sheet of the government and RBI.”
Unfortunately, a reading of RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s statement at the conclusion of the June Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on Friday and the MPC resolution suggests Santayana and Subbarao’s words fell on deaf years.
Not only is the MPC resolution overshadowed by Malhotra’s statement, it is at odds with both ground realities and underlying macroeconomic fundamentals. Despite the fact that the growth-inflation trade-off is now much more firmly skewed against inflation than against growth, the MPC opted to maintain status quo on rates and on the policy stance!
Consider. Its growth projection for 2026-27 has been trimmed by 30 basis points. But the inflation projection for the same period is up twice as much, i.e. by 60 points.
In such a scenario, one would have expected the MPC to regard inflation as the bigger concern. After all, wholesale price inflation is already up at a 42-month high of 8.3% and the ostensibly low rate of retail inflation is largely contrived (thanks to the government keeping fuel prices unchanged till after the recent elections to state assemblies).
But, no. The usual monetary policy measures such as interest rate action and policy stance got short shrift, even as the governor announced a series of measures to encourage capital inflows.
Indeed, a careful reading of the statement and the MPC resolution could leave observers wondering if the MPC now sees itself in a new role—as an exchange-rate setting committee rather than in the time-honoured role of an interest rate-setting committee!
All this, even as yield on the 10-year government bond has moved up sharply over the past few weeks to over 7%. This despite RBI intervening to keep rates from rising by keeping the system flush with liquidity—injecting both durable and temporary liquidity! The average daily surplus has been over ₹2.6 trillion since the last MPC meeting in April.
Note, the MPC’s baseline projection points towards headline inflation firming up (to 5.9%) towards the upper tolerance level in the third quarter of 2026-27. Monetary policy acts with a lag of three to four quarters. If we expect inflation to edge up to the upper end of the target band by December, we need to act today.
Yet, the MPC opted to stay silent, which would result in the effective real rate of interest falling to close to zero by the second quarter (if one considers the repo rate of 5.25% and second quarter inflation at 5.1%) and negative 0.65% if one takes the third-quarter inflation projection of 5.9%.
Never mind that measures such as expanding the universe of securities under the Fully Accessible Route, removing limits on short-term investment, concentration and individual securities for portfolio investment, opening the door for equity investments to individuals beyond non-resident Indians (NRIs), incentivizing external commercial borrowings and NRI deposits with the hedging cost borne by RBI/government, etc, will only encourage more hot money flows.
These would, at best, provide a temporary salve without addressing the basic problem—excess consumption relative to what overseas investors are willing to fund. Don’t be fooled by talk of the rupee posting its ‘largest single day gain’ after the governor’s statement.
Remember, our current account deficit problem must be tackled on two fronts—consumption and capital flows. The former must be restrained and latter encouraged.
This is best done by a hike in interest rates that would discourage consumption, draw foreign debt flows, and, most importantly, dampen inflationary pressure. Not by short-term measures that smack of panic.
If, as RBI seems intent on, we focus only on luring capital flows (regardless of hue), without doing anything to restrain consumption, it is like trying to fill a leaky bucket. A futile exercise! And one that may cost us dear.
The author is a senior journalist and a former central banker.