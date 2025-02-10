Monetary policy: RBI has chipped in with a rate cut but spurring GDP growth is an uphill task
Summary
- India’s central bank has pivoted its policy in favour of economic growth over price stability amid uncertainty on both. It can’t really do all that much, however, to pep up the economy’s expansion.
The interest charged on loans is the most important price in an economy. And its rate is nudged up and down by the lender of last resort—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in our case—for good reason. It helps keep the economy’s growth path stable. Inflation held on a tight rein, RBI’s explicit mandate since 2016, is aimed not just at public relief on the cost of living, vital in itself, but also at easing the cost of capital: it lessens the risk of lenders being repaid less in real terms because of a shrunken rupee.