The interest charged on loans is the most important price in an economy. And its rate is nudged up and down by the lender of last resort—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in our case—for good reason. It helps keep the economy’s growth path stable. Inflation held on a tight rein, RBI’s explicit mandate since 2016, is aimed not just at public relief on the cost of living, vital in itself, but also at easing the cost of capital: it lessens the risk of lenders being repaid less in real terms because of a shrunken rupee.