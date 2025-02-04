RBI should cross over by feeling the stones in its approach to a rate cut
Summary
- The Chinese saying is relevant. Now that the budget has given a boost to consumption and growth, monetary policy easing can afford to wait. Given evolving risks, it’s best to move with caution.
Now that the budget for 2025-26 is done, if not entirely dusted, all eyes turn to Mint Street for the three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). It will be the rate-setting panel’s first under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. It comes amid speculation that the budget’s consumption push will get another boost through monetary easing. Monetary and fiscal policy, it is said, are joined at the hip. There are two ways of interpreting this.