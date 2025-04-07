Risk revision: We can expect RBI to walk its accommodative talk
Summary
- Global trade uncertainty heightened by US tariffs has made a policy rate cut in support of India’s economic growth likelier. Inflation is expected to stay benign, but a 25 basis points cut may be enough—in spite of a clamour for more aggressive easing.
The monetary policy committee’s (MPC) review this week takes place in the backdrop of a fragile global environment. The recent tariff hikes by the United States and retaliatory measures by others pose the risk of a severe global economic slowdown, elevated inflation and trade disruptions. The world economy is expected to continue grappling with the spillover effects from the interplay between trade retaliation and negotiation.