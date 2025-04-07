Risk revision: We can expect RBI to walk its accommodative talk

Going ahead, we see room for the repo rate to fall to 5-5.25%, depending on the extent to which global risks weigh on domestic growth. Notably, the increasing probability of a global recessionary environment has set off a clamour for front-loaded and heavy rate cuts in each policy review by RBI. That said, while a deeper rate-cut cycle will be necessary to support growth, immediate aggressive rate cuts may not be the need of the hour. Policy support will need to be nimble but cautious to avert financial instability, given the magnitude of uncertainty arising from unknowns.