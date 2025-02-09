Monetary policy: Surely, a rate cut could’ve waited for some clarity to emerge
Summary
- Given the fog beyond our borders, prudence and the evolving situation made a compelling case for RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to mark time on rates, leaving RBI to manage liquidity till then.
Personalities matter. Even in the otherwise arcane world of central banks, where rules have long displaced discretion and legislated mandates are the order of the day. How else can one explain the difference in policy outcomes at the February 2025 meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vis-à-vis its earlier meeting in December 2024? If not in terms of the difference in perception of the men at the helm of RBI then and now?