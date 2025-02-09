Monetary policy: Surely, a rate cut could’ve waited for some clarity to emerge

On the external front, it had to contend with heightened geopolitical uncertainty caused by the actions of US President Donald Trump. The reality, however, is that if there is one thing that could play havoc with the best laid plans of “men and mice" (read budget projections and RBI’s own reading of future growth and inflation), it is the prospect of incessant trade wars and the attendant broken supply chains. What is undeniable is that the balance of risks has shifted. Though it is not clear as yet which way.