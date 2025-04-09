The MPC’s decision is the first scene of a whole new tariff-driven drama
Summary
- On Wednesday, the monetary policy committee of RBI cut its main policy rate and shifted to a dovish stance. Given high levels of economic uncertainty, this isn’t the end of the story. Far from it.
"A week is a long time in politics," quipped former UK prime minister Harold Wilson during the 1964 sterling crisis that led to the devaluation of the pound and eventually saw it replaced by the dollar as the international reserve currency. Fast forward to April 2025. To the turmoil in global markets in the week since 2 April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs, and a week seems more like an eternity. Not only in politics, but in economics, finance, trade... you name it.