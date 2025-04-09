The MPC’s decision is the first scene of a whole new tariff-driven drama

Yes, there is broad agreement that the tariff-war is likely to raise prices and lower growth. But by how much is anybody’s guess. In such a scenario, there are only two choices before any rate-setting committee—the MPC or FOMC (Federal Open Markets Committee): Seize the moment and act, or wait for the outlook to clear. It’s a bit like trying to drive through dense fog. Either you pull up at the side and wait for the fog to lift before resuming your journey. Or, and this is particularly true if you don’t see any sign of the fog lifting, you drive on regardless, hoping that it will not land you in deeper trouble later.