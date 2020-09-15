Monetary policy in the absence of a divine coincidence

Monetary policy had shifted gears quite some time earlier to support growth. This was easier when inflation was well within the target range. But, while growth continuing its downward trend, inflation started picking up at the end of 2019 mainly due to high food prices. The latest inflation and growth figures are quite alarming, though. While consumer price inflation for June, July and August stood at 6.23%, 6.73% and 6.69%, respectively, well above the upper tolerance limit, India’s gross domestic product data for the first-quarter of 2020-21 released by the Central Statistics Office showed a record 23.9% contraction. While we await more reliable data on inflation, it seems certain for now that the economy is headed for negative growth over the full year. The present stagflationary scenario raises concerns that monetary policy will be constrained in its efforts to support growth as long as inflation stays above comfort levels.