Keep track of trade turbulence amid a scenario of benign inflation
Summary
- Financial markets expect an RBI rate cut this month. Whatever they opt for, India’s monetary policymakers will need to calibrate their approach by the potential effects of America’s new import tariff regime.
There is now an overwhelming consensus in financial markets that the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Indian central bank will vote to reduce policy interest rates once again at their next meeting later this month. There is ample reason for them to do so. Inflation has been receding for four months in a row. The latest reading of the price gauge shows that inflation is slightly below the inflation target right now.