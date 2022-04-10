Keep the faith, stay the course for monetary policy normalization

The challenge now is for both RBI and the public to keep the faith; to persevere with the new set of priorities till average (rather than point-to-point) inflation reverts to the mid-point of its target range —which is 4%. This is not going to be easy. Growth is seldom linear, and, as with any course correction, there will be some pain. Inflation is like a tube of toothpaste; once pushed out, it is near-impossible to be put back! The yield on risk-free government securities will move up and with that interest rates across the spectrum will also rise. Both government (which has an ambitious first-half borrowing target) and other borrowers will have to pay a higher rate of interest. In tandem, depositors, who have long suffered a negative real rate of interest on their savings, will benefit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}