Agreed, central bank liquidity has a key role to play in safeguarding financial stability and dealing with liquidity crises. But the key word here is ‘crises.’ At all other times, the role of the central bank must be confined to bridging temporary mismatches and acting as a lender of last resort. When the central bank acts as the lender of first rather than last resort, as RBI has been doing over the past few months—by rushing to provide liquidity at the slightest hint of tightness, rather than allowing interest rates to rise—we are inviting trouble. The economy could overheat and inflation surge.