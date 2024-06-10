Monetary policy: RBI's optimism is tinged with chronic concerns
Summary
- India’s economy may be in a sweet spot, but consumption and private investment are still taking painfully long to pick up, even as RBI faces continuing uncertainty on food inflation.
There are many ways in which designing a monetary policy differs from drafting a Union budget. The budget is an account of money received and spent, overlaid with plans for how to structure expenditure over the next 12 months—depending on a combination of pressing political exigencies and economic imperatives—and proposals for raising money to meet this spending.