What monetary policy gains from a reset inflation gauge: It’ll better reflect consumption patterns
Summary
India’s long-overdue consumer price index (CPI) update will give monetary policymakers a clearer view of what households spend on—and steadier inflation data to work with. That said, there exist even more accurate ways to track price escalation.
India will at last get a recalibrated inflation measure this week, part of a broader update of Indian economic statistics. The statistics ministry is scheduled to unveil a new consumer price index (CPI) that will replace the one in use for nearly 15 years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story