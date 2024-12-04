Monetary policy review: RBI should stick to its price stability mandate
Summary
- Monetary policy is best suited to deliver on price control, just as fiscal policy is most appropriate for spurring economic growth. India’s central bank must maintain its status quo on interest rates for now, even if it uses other tools to ease liquidity conditions.
One of the lingering effects of covid—‘long covid’—is that economic growth has begun to look a bit like the Sensex, albeit in slow motion. So if GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024-25 surprised on the downside at 5.4%, the lowest in the last seven quarters, 2023-24 was a different story altogether, with second-quarter growth clocking 8.1%.