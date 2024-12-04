Monetary policy review: RBI should stick to its price stability mandate

However, the results are only known much later, by which time it is often too late to turn the clock back. As the US Fed and major central banks discovered to their cost when they delayed raising interest rates in the belief that rising inflation in the pandemic aftermath was transitory, only to find that by the time they reversed direction and began to raise interest rates, inflation and—crucially— expectations of it had taken root, resulting in a prolonged phase of steeply rising retail prices.