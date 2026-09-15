Monetary skew: RBI must not let its liquidity moves work against its rate-setting panel’s decisions

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read15 Sep 2026, 07:31 AM IST
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Trouble arises when RBI’s moves result in undoing or offsetting the effect of the MPC’s rate decisions.(PTI)
Summary
A dollar deluge has placed the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity management in focus and instances of it being out of whack with the monetary policy committee's interest-rate decisions suggest it might be time to revisit the latter’s remit.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) operations to mop up a massive liquidity surplus have inadvertently thrust into the spotlight a basic drawback in the inflation targeting regime we adopted in 2016: the disconnect between the rate-setting role of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and its helplessness when it comes to managing liquidity, the flip side of interest rate determination.

Now, RBI is responsible for liquidity levels in the banking system, which must align with what the economy needs to keep its wheels churning. This entails engaging in open market operations (OMOs), mainly buying and selling bonds to infuse and withdraw liquidity respectively, as macro conditions demand.

Also, as the lender of last resort, RBI is expected to fix inter-bank liquidity mismatches that cannot be met by the overnight call money market. Yet, trouble arises when RBI’s moves, especially attempts to induce durable rather than temporary liquidity, result in undoing or offsetting the effect of the MPC’s rate decisions.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: What will RBI’s foreign currency bonanza cost India?

Recall that under the inflation targeting regime, the responsibility of setting the policy rate of interest—the one at which RBI infuses liquidity—rests squarely with the MPC. But this panel has no say in either the mechanics of how that is achieved or RBI’s liquidity operations.

One can argue that the nitty-gritty of how the policy rate is put into effect is an operational matter best left to experts at the central bank. But the same argument cannot be extended to liquidity measures, which have a direct bearing on interest rates in the economy.

Today’s surplus money might be an unintended consequence of large foreign-currency inflows under RBI’s concessional forex swap scheme—pegged at over $136.4 billion—and the resultant increase (estimated at a bit over 11 trillion) in system liquidity. But this is not the first time liquidity levels have gone out of kilter with the MPC’s rate calls. Nor has this always been unintended.

Also Read | Mythili Bhusnurmath: Oh, for a few dollars less! RBI’s forex flood

There have been occasions in the past when RBI’s liquidity operations have been at odds with the MPC’s position on the repo rate.

In its monetary policy announcement of 5 December 2025, for instance, RBI announced OMOs to purchase government securities (G-Secs) of 1 trillion and 3-year dollar/rupee buy-sell swaps of $5 billion, only to double the amount less than three weeks later. This, despite its admission that system liquidity was at an average surplus of 1.5 trillion in the period since the MPC had last met (October 2025). RBI did not explain its decision.

But it did serve to groom the G-Sec market, perceptibly, which assumes relevance in the context of a structural conflict between RBI’s role as our monetary authority and as the government’s debt manager. The latter enjoins it to help the government borrow at the lowest possible rate.

Also Read | Why nobody expected RBI's MPC to increase interest rates

So the system can be flush with liquidity, as in recent months, even if it acts at cross purposes with the MPC’s stand. No wonder both the 2009 Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms and 2013 report of the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission recommended moving the government’s debt management away from RBI to an independent public debt agency.

Unfortunately, the idea has remained on paper so far. However, growing instances of RBI’s liquidity management being out of whack with its rate-setting panel’s decisions suggest it might be time to review the MPC’s remit at the very least.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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