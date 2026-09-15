The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) operations to mop up a massive liquidity surplus have inadvertently thrust into the spotlight a basic drawback in the inflation targeting regime we adopted in 2016: the disconnect between the rate-setting role of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and its helplessness when it comes to managing liquidity, the flip side of interest rate determination.
Monetary skew: RBI must not let its liquidity moves work against its rate-setting panel’s decisions
SummaryA dollar deluge has placed the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity management in focus and instances of it being out of whack with the monetary policy committee's interest-rate decisions suggest it might be time to revisit the latter’s remit.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) operations to mop up a massive liquidity surplus have inadvertently thrust into the spotlight a basic drawback in the inflation targeting regime we adopted in 2016: the disconnect between the rate-setting role of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and its helplessness when it comes to managing liquidity, the flip side of interest rate determination.
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