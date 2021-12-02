Monetization of railways could be a game changer

The year 2014 was a watershed moment as the Union government initiated bold reforms by not only allowing private investments in railways but also permitting 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the railways infrastructure sector. Consequently, 10 areas/activities that were listed under the category of construction, operation and maintenance permitted 100% FDI through the automatic route. As per data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, for railways and associated sectors, the FDI inflows stood at $1.23 billion from April 2000 to March 2021 and constituted only 0.23% of the total FDI inflows in India. Asset monetization in this context assumes significance as it will pave the way for greater influx of funds by private players. In recent years, we have already witnessed an uptick in investor sentiment—in 2015, General Electric won a $2.6-billion contract to supply 1,000 locomotives (100 locomotives on yearly basis for 11 years). Since India’s railways is a lifeline for more than 30 million citizens who use it every day—modernizing the facilities and enhancing speed will go a long way towards making our workforce more productive.