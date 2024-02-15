Money dysmorphia is haunting millennials and Gen Zers
Summary
- These generations must resist needless anxiety over their finances. Constant access to information in the news and on social media may be a reason.
Never hesitant to rebrand an existing phenomenon, millennials and their Gen Z ‘frenemies’ are admitting to having ‘money dysmorphia’—which is a feeling of insecurity around their financial situation even when the true picture reveals little cause for concern. Some 43% of Gen Z and 41% of millennials say they suffer from a flawed perception of their finances, according to a recent Credit Karma study. While it might sound like just another form of anxiety induced by TikTok feeds of short videos, money dysmorphia is a real problem that can cause someone to make poor or ill-informed decisions.