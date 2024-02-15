Money dysmorphia is haunting millennials and Gen Zers

The challenges facing younger adults are real. But they can lead to an unhealthy narrative in someone’s head that says the other shoe could drop at any moment; that another pandemic will arise and force you to live off of savings for months, or that you won’t ever be able to buy a house on top of your student loan payments, never mind being able to have children one day. And not to point fingers too much, but our parents may have helped solidify these fears with the money behaviours they modelled in our youth.