Monkeypox response: Rationality must prevail

The scandal here is clear. Monkeypox is an affliction that west and central Africa have lived with for half a century, but it has taken the bug’s big leap north for its study to start being globally funded. It’s odd that the world is yet to figure out some of its basics. This testifies to a lopsided health agenda and the neglect of a disease that wasn’t claiming the lives of famous film stars. We may need to dust off our smallpox manual for health safety, while we grapple with strands of DNA as much as its impact on social media. “Some cases have been identified through sexual health clinics in communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men," says the WTO advisory for a group with a distinct case bulge, as infection samples have reportedly shown. “It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men," it adds, pointing out that any close contact with an infectious person is risky. Intimacy, especially. This aspect of its contagion, sex, could cloud the path ahead. In the case of AIDS, the microscopic fact of it being an equal-opportunity killer was up against a social spasm of homophobia. The link’s stigma combined with fear to worsen gay otherization, even as sex-talk taboos cast a pall of silence in polite circles, making space for myths to multiply in others. Low acceptance of an alternate orientation, despite it being just as natural, fed dismal lies that fanned the virus along its upward path.