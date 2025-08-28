Calamity watch: We must not let natural disasters blindside us

Even as we celebrate an above-average monsoon this year, there is a flip side: the death and destruction that torrential rains have brought in their wake in some parts of India, especially areas that are ecologically fragile and least able to deal with it, such as our Himalayan belt. August started with the distressing news of a flash flood and landslide that flattened the village of Dharali in Uttarakhand. Subsequent days have seen a spate of reports of varying gravity from across the country, with heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in hilly regions. Jammu is the latest example.