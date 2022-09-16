Moonlight mischief

A corporate chorus has arisen against what’s widely referred to as moonlighting or working a second job secretly. Tech major IBM is the latest to wag a finger at it. Sandip Patel, its managing director for India and South Asia, has termed the practice unethical, noting that recruits agree to work solely for the company when they sign up. Earlier, Infosys had called it “two-timing", while Wipro chief Rishad Premji last month used the term “cheating". That it flouts professional ethics is obvious, and companies do have the right to act against such behaviour by full-timers who violate their terms of employment. The temptation arises from supervision blind spots under covid-occasioned work-from-home arrangements, which have outlived the pandemic for their convenience and cost and time savings. So, while moonlighting is a no-no, it would be unfortunate if the WFH option is denied to every employee because of the misconduct of a few. This would signal that employers see offices as serving a captivity purpose, hardening revulsion at “cubicle farms". Ultimately, it’s employee dedication that every employer must count upon, whether at home or in office.

