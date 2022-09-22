Moonlighting is neither ethical nor a work trend

But how did we get here? Companies having to crack down on hundreds of their staff found in ‘dual employment’ is clearly a post-covid phenomenon. The workplace is now mobile, atomized, in our laptops and smartphones. It’s not only about location having gone variable; the adoption of work-from-home has frayed the eight-hour work shift. During lockdown, employers were happy to let those boundaries blur as long as work got done. It wasn’t the hours anyone clocked that mattered, but the tasks that got done. Taking that logic to its conclusion, some employees might have begun to rationalize a second gig as an extra earner that hurts nobody. When times are tough, the ethics of split loyalty can look like shades of grey. So what kind of hustle culture drives workers to hold down two jobs? Tech workers at the entry level—all of the 300 odd let go by Wipro had less than three years’ experience—may have reason to feel cheated themselves. An open secret of the IT sector, which thrived even as other economic engines sputtered during the pandemic, is that salaries for new sign-ups have stayed scandalously low. And so, in the last couple of years, as demand for software work boomed globally, suppliers of work anxious to make ends meet may have spotted a snappy solution in the expedience of two jobs.