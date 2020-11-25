More banks won’t solve problem of credit supply

Two, the role of the regulator needs to be to put in metrics, incentives and oversight so that this question “business loan or favour?" can be answered much better. And that brings the crying need for a re-haul in the supervisory and regulatory capacity of RBI. The banking regulator can see what the capital market regulator is doing in terms of effective regulation, capacity building and new ideas to better regulate the market. The teams lead by Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi and the four whole-time members have experimented with several new ideas including far greater inter-departmental co-operation than ever before. Select existing staff cadres have been trained in big data analytics to piece together stories that a tick-box regulatory process will never tell. From what I have myself seen through my work in Sebi’s mutual fund committee, there is far more regulatory confidence when it is backed by hard evidence from the stories that data analytics tell. RBI needs a rethink in how it views its supervision and what tools it equips its cadres with. RBI has restricted supply as a means of regulation for far too long. It needs to remember that it is easy to police a city under curfew—there will be no murders, robberies or other crime. But we can’t shut life down. Then why have we shackled innovation and enterprise in banking for so long?