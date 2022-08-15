More women in the labour force must not lead us to complacency5 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 12:38 AM IST
It’s a pandemic related rise and we still need an ecosystem of enablers that can lighten the domestic commitments of women
The female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) in India has witnessed an increase, as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) covering June 2020 to July 2021. The figure in the period stands at 25.1%, far better than the 17% in 2017-18. While this is welcome, the numbers continue to remain dismal and way below the global FLFPR of approximately 48%.